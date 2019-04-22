COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon. The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.
A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store. Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.
If you have information that could help investigators, please call 951-358-7387.
What other people are reading right now:
- Explosions kill at least 207 in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday
- Help find Daisy: Owner's service dog runs away after crash
- Deadly road rage shooting could turn into 'Stand Your Ground' case
- 'Jeopardy' champ wins 12th-straight game
- 'I'm just livin' | Woman turning 109 years old says she drinks a glass of wine on Fridays
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.