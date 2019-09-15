SAN ANTONIO — Except for the two-note cry of a Red-shouldered hawk overhead, it is uncharacteristically quiet on the 1900 block of Avant Avenue.

The constant racket caused by 29 animals tethered in the yard of a small wood-framed rent house was silenced Friday, when city Animal Care officers and police removed every single pet from the home of a woman who admitted changes needed to be made.

"I understand they were just doing their jobs because people were complaining. I know they were loud," said Dora Garcia, who was cited for having too many animals.

A city spokesman said 18 dogs, six cats, two turtles, a tortoise, a rooster and a hen were part of the herd sized from this southeast-side yard near Highlands High School.

Eight is the legal limit of dogs and cats, unless a special permit is obtained. The portion of city code related to animal issues is extensive and clear.

"I understand we were over the limit, but I can assure you that all animals had their food and water," Garcia insisted.

She sat in the shade at a backyard picnic table Saturday and talked about the events that led to her beloved animals being seized in a raid she wasn't expecting.

Claiming that she had been talking with officers for some time, she said a supervisor promised her a few days to come up with a solution.

"She said, 'Sunday we will come with officers in trucks and remove all animals, just know that.' But (on) Friday, they came," Garcia said.

Garcia said a large group of city workers swooped in and carried away every animal they could find.

"There's some that I have had for years There's two special ones – a long-haired Chihuahua named Foxy and Rosie – I've had for 10 years, and I have a favorite one named Sugar. She was the leader of the pack," Garcia said.

Trying not to cry, Garcia said the loss is hard.

"I lost my mom two weeks ago and they brought me comfort," Garcia said, wiping away tears.

Animal Care Spokesperson Lisa Norwood issued a news release that stated the animals were subjected to unsanitary conditions that included an accumulation of animal waste and a lack of water.

"Many of the dogs had inhumane tethers and some of the animals appeared to be ill," the release stated.

The video below provides a look at the property after the animals were sized.

Garcia said she recently moved to the city from the Poteet area, where having lots of animals is a more accepted lifestyle. Health issues, too, are a factor, she said, as she is recovering from a recent heart attack that slowed down her ability to care for her brood.

Pointing out a tall stack of water bowls, and a large array of shaded enclosures, Garcia claimed that while her yard was crowded, the animals were not in distress.

"We gave them water and food and shade," Garcia insisted.

But she admits conditions were not ideal. Garcia said a kitten contained to a crate on the front porch had diarrhea, some of the dogs had skin issues and, even though there were plenty of water bowls to go around, many of the dogs spilled their water and were left without for varying periods of time.

Garcia said her dream is to reclaim at least some of her pets, hoping she will be able to find a sympathetic judge when her case goes to municipal court.

"I've never had this kind of scandal before," she said. "I apologized to the neighbors and the landlord and I know we should have surrendered them, but we got attached to them. We love them and they were not neglected."

Norwood said all of the animals are receiving veterinary care and multiple cruelty charges are pending, but a court date has not yet been set.