A San Antonio museum may have just come up with a "snappy" discovery that reveals crocodiles hunted on land instead of water.

Crocodiles are known as aquatic animals due to their ability to move faster in rivers, lakes, and other forms of wetland regions.

But Dr. Thomas Adams, Witte Museum Curator of Paleontology and Geology, recently discovered fossils that show that hasn't always been the case.

Dr. Adams has named the species Tarsomordeo winkleri.

He said it's the “first terrestrial crocodyliform" that existed 66 million years ago.

"The small, cat-sized Tarsomordeo is unique in having long, slender limbs,” said Dr. Adams. “This suggests that it would have been a more agile predator on land.”

The origin behind Tarsomordeo is Greek for "ankle biter." No surprise for the name there.

Witte Museum

This marks the second new species to be discovered in Texas since June, according to the museum.

With the discoveries being made, who knows what else they'll dig up about the past. Let's just hope they don't bite off more than we can chew.