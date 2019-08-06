STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Are bear-proof trash cans really bear proof? This one definitely is, if this video by viewer Shannon Lukens is any indication.

Lukens said she first spotted the bear running through her yard Friday night in the Fish Creek Falls Road area of Steamboat Springs. She said she found the animal in the trash cans of the carport, and started rolling the camera.

In the video, the bear is seen flipping over the bear-proof trash can and trying unsuccessfully to get inside.

“It really is quite amazing!” Lukens wrote in an email to 9NEWS.

