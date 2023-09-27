See you later, alligator! | Waco Parks and Recreation finds alligator near Brazos Park East

Waco Parks and Recreation said the three-foot-long gator was spotted on the banks of the Brazos River on Sept. 26.

WACO, Texas — Crikey!

An alligator has been spotted along the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, according to Waco Parks and Recreation.

Waco Parks and Rec said the three-foot-long gator was seen near Brazos Park East on Sept. 26.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said Central Texas is a "non-core habitat" for alligators, meaning the reptiles don't typically make the area their home.

Waco Parks and Rec said they are communicating with their local TPWD Biologist to monitor any other sightings and determine if alligators could be migrating to the area.

Anyone who may have pictures of the alligator is asked to send them to kyle.melton@tpwd.texas.gov, along with the time and location where the photo was taken to help the TPWD determine if further steps need to be taken.

Waco Parks and Recreation asks residents not to approach an alligator if they see one, for safety.