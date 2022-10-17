Video: Deer barely misses large sleeping alligator while walking through woods

In the video, the deer slowly moved away from the area after it seems like she sensed the gator or danger.

BASINGER, Fla — People will definitely say, "Oh DEER," when they see how close the wandering animal was to walking right into a large sleeping alligator.

A trail camera set up in the woods near Basinger, by the other side of Lake Okeechobee, captured the moment a clueless deer was walking through the wooded area in the dark. Little did the animal know, there was a sleepy scaly friend blocking the way.

Photographer Bobby Wummer explained the infrared camera used in this case lights up the area so the animals don't see any light and are only left with their senses. In the video, the deer slowly moved away after it seems like she sensed the gator or danger.

Not shortly after the deer started to walk away from the area, the gator's eyes opened, and the reptile started to make a bellowing noise.

In the end, the deer was able to get away before the gator made contact with it.

Wummer explained the gator was probably in the process of moving into a new water hole or just taking a nap before moving on.

"I was so glad that the Doe did not get eaten by the gator," he said.