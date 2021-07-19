Update: Selena the kitten now up for adoption after being rescued

You may remember firefighters found the small black kitten dodging cars in the middle of the road back in May on the northwest side. Now she needs a fur-ever home.

SAN ANTONIO — Remember the black kitten firefighters rescued on the northwest side in May? Selena the kitten is now available to be adopted.

In a post on Instagram, the San Antonio Humane Society said: “Bidi Bidi Purr Purr” 🎶 – Selena the kitty will purr her way into your heart!! 😻 After two months of receiving lots of love and medical care, the sweet kitten is now healthy and ready to find her FURever home! 💕"

Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department Station 51 rescued Selena at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and I-10. She was taken to the San Antonio Humane Society and the firefighters who rescued her named her Selena.





"Ultimately, all of their hard work paid off because she is now doing great feeling healthy and safe! 💜 Under our care, Selena was spoiled with yummy treats and was treated for sarcoptic mange and ringworm. Today, she has been cleared for adoption – yay! 🥰 She’s the sweetest girl and super lovable! She’s so soft and loves to snuggle! She also has the most beautiful eyes. If you would like to give Selena the loving home she deserves, visit her today!" the post said.