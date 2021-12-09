Tips to keep your pet calm during severe weather

3News spoke with the Gulf Coast Humane Society and they shared a few tips on what to do if your pet gets anxious due to thunder or heavy rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With heavy rain on the way to the Coastal Bend you'll not only to make sure you're prepared but that your pets are too.

3News spoke with the Gulf Coast Humane Society and they shared a few tips on what to do if your pet gets anxious due to thunder or heavy rain and what you can do to help calm their nerves. One tip is making sure they have a safe place.

"Some dogs like to be in a kennel, it's quiet in there. Others, a good bathroom just to get away from all the sound outside, put music on or if they have their favorite shows they like to watch, said Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, Sharon Ray.

Ray says it's also important to pay attention to your pets’ behavior to make sure they are not feeling anxious or scared. She says some pets may turn around in circles, pant heavily, yawn, or even become more destructive.