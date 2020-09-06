'This is pretty much as bad as it gets' | 23 Shar-Pei mixes put New Braunfels animal shelter at capacity

Hammond said the nearly 2 dozen dogs ended up in their care following a welfare check.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — In a single day, nearly two dozen dogs were brought to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area. The overload of pets has put the shelter at capacity.

"This is pretty much as bad as it gets," said Executive Director Sarah Hammond. "That's usually about the number of large dogs we get per week."

Hammond said 23 Shar-Pei mixes ended up in their care following a welfare check from the Comal County Sheriff's Department.

"The family had not heard from the gentleman in a while," Hammond said. "The Sheriff's Department went to check on him and sadly found the resident deceased."

The conditions of the animals vary. Hammond said seven of them, including two puppies, are happy, healthy and ready to be adopted.

She said four dogs had to be euthanized Monday morning because they were either too sick or too aggressive to be rehomed.

Hammond explained that the following 12 dogs are special cases with medical or behavioral issues that require more attention. Hammond needs these dogs to be picked up by a rescue that can give them the care they need.

If that doesn't happen by Wednesday, Hammond said they'll have no choice but to put them down.

"They're not safe for an average adopter," Hammond said. "They're showing no friendly behavior, they're cowering in the corner. Some are terribly deformed."

Hammond said they're doing all the can with the resources they have. Dogs are being kept in offices and pop-up crates.

"We have no space," Hammond said. "We're in real trouble here."

Hammond is begging people to come out and help them buy time. She said by adopting or fostering any dog at the shelter, you free up space to give these Shar-Pei mixes a second chance.

If you'd like to help, you can reach the shelter at 830-629-5287. The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hammond said situations like this don't come overnight. If you believe someone is starting to hoard animals, she said you should report them to animal control or the shelter right away, before it gets worse.