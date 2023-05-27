You can see white rhinos – and other safari animals – at this zoofari park just outside of Dallas!

The Texas Zoofari Park, a 900-acre safari park and preservation center, opened in North Texas on March 24.

KAUFMAN, Texas — Texas Zoofari Park, located in Kaufman, Texas, announced Thursday the opening of the rhino habitat with two five-year old southern white rhinos.

The Texas Zoofari Park is a 900-acre safari park and preservation center that opened on March 24. The park serves as a habitat for more than 700 animals from around the world.

The park's drive-thru safari features a winding six-mile road where guests can feed a wide variety of deer and antelope species, ostriches and emus, camels, zebras, bison, along with many other exotic free-roaming animals up close, without barriers.

Guests can also enjoy engaging walk-through exhibits, which include the Budgie Adventure Aviary and a Giraffe exhibit where guests can get up close and personal while feeding numerous Reticulated Giraffes.

The Texas Zoofari Park is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4:30 p.m. You can get to Texas Zoofari Park, located at 9773 FM 429, by taking exit 506 on Interstate 20. The park is on the right.

For more information, visit the park's website here.