Calling all artists! Statewide fish art contest now open, accepting entries

Texas winners will automatically be submitted to the national competition.

SAN ANTONIO — Attention, young Texas artists: An annual contest is now accepting entries for those looking to combine their passions of drawing and nature.

Wildlife Forever's Fish Art Contest, a national competition, is looking for the most vivid depictions of underwater life to help "foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing. All kids from kindergarten-age to 12th-graders has an opportunity to show off their talents.

The best Texas creations, which must feature a species found in the Lone Star State, will automatically be entered into the national contest. A young artist from Texas last year won a third-place prize for his depiction of a largemouth bass.

“The Fish Art Contest does a tremendous job of exposing students across Texas to the wonders of fish and fisheries resources through the nexus of art,” Tom Lang, director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, is quoted as saying in a news release.

Entries must be original illustrations, and pieces by kids in grades 4 through 12 must be accompanied by a one-page "creative writing piece." The pieces should be submitted or postmarked by Feb. 28.

More information about eligibility, rules and how to enter can be found here.

