Have two weeks to spare? Fosters desperately needed for rescue pets

If you can give an animal a place to call home for just 14 days, the city's Animal Care Services Department wants to hear from you.

SAN ANTONIO — There's an urgent call for pet fosters in the San Antonio area. Animal Care Services put out the message Sunday morning that they're planning to fly 100 pets to other shelters in the northeast part of the U.S., but they need the public's help ASAP.

"Fosters are needed for a HUGE ACS rescue transport! ACS is working with the Bissell Pet Foundation to fly up to 100 pets from the shelter to other shelters in the Northeastern U.S. We need temporary fosters who can house pets from now until the day of transport on March 26," a post said on Facebook. "Want to help with what’s shaping up to be one of our largest transports yet? Please fill out the temporary foster application in the link below."

To help, click here to fill out the form.

"Our team will get with you about all the details including what specific pets are going on the transport. Of course, we want to make sure the dogs and cats are healthy before they pack their bags so our fosters will need to come by for a brief foster exam before they go. Sign up today so we can get you a date for your foster’s checkup and fill you on details for the flight’s drop-off," ACS said.

The process of sending pets to other locations to avoid being euthanized takes a lot of work, ACS said.

"It takes great networking, staff time and coordination, plus financial planning to get this going," ACS acknowledged. "We will continue to participate in these great opportunities when all the working pieces come together."