If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, now is the time!

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to announce that 25 pets were adopted Saturday during their #EmptyTheShelters Holiday Hope adoption event.

They also said Sunday is the last #EmptyTheShelters Adoption event, so if you're looking to adopt a furry friend, now is the time!

Their fees are listed as:

$25 adoption fee for all dogs

$15 adoption fee for all cats

The organization says adoption feeds include spay/neuter surgery, the first round of vaccinations and preventatives, as well as free dog training.

If you want to make an appointment to find your fur-ever friend, click here.

"Thank you @Bissell Pet Foundation for making this event possible!" said the organization.