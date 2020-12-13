x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Animals

Sunday is the last #EmptyTheShelters adoption event 🐶😺

If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, now is the time!
Credit: City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to announce that 25 pets were adopted Saturday during their #EmptyTheShelters Holiday Hope adoption event.

They also said Sunday is the last #EmptyTheShelters Adoption event, so if you're looking to adopt a furry friend, now is the time!

Their fees are listed as:

  •  $25 adoption fee for all dogs
  •  $15 adoption fee for all cats

The organization says adoption feeds include spay/neuter surgery, the first round of vaccinations and preventatives, as well as free dog training.

If you want to make an appointment to find your fur-ever friend, click here.

"Thank you @Bissell Pet Foundation for making this event possible!" said the organization.

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles