Exotic animal rescued by San Antonio Animal Care Services

ACS officers determined the animal was illegally purchased as a pet.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) rescued a coati found in a south-side neighborhood Friday evening, according to a press release.

The release states a homeowner called ACS after the animal was discovered clinging to a front door frame in a neighborhood west of Miller's Pond.

ACS officers determined the animal was illegally purchased as a pet by a nearby resident who was keeping the animal in their backyard. They went on to transfer it to a local wildlife rehabilitation group.

Those in possession of the coati are connected to illegal exotic animal trade and any residents found with prohibited animals in the San Antonio city limits could face fines up to $2,000, ACS says.

Coatis inhabit parts of South America, Central America and North America.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.