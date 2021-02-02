Six more weeks of winter after groundhog sees his shadow

The annual event began in 1886, when a group of groundhog hunters named themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club."

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter Tuesday morning.

It was the first-ever virtual Groundhog Day celebration, and visitors from all over the world tuned in to see Phil make his weather prognostication for the 135th time.

“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by Phil’s faithful fans from around the world for generations,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “Although we couldn’t celebrate together in person this year, viewers could experience the magic of Phil’s prediction virtually by watching from their homes while prioritizing everyone’s health and safety.”

The story of the holiday tradition goes way back. It declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn't see his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The annual event began in 1886, when a group of groundhog hunters named themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and decided Punxsutawney Phil is the only weather prognosticating groundhog.

2020's event attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.