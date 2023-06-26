SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes quartet of sea lion pups

The new additions bring the theme park's sea lion population to 41.

SAN ANTONIO — The herd of California sea lions that call SeaWorld San Antonio home has grown in the last two weeks with the addition of four pups, officials with the Alamo City attraction said.

SeaWorld called the new arrivals a "baby boom" for its sea lion population, which now numbers 41 in addition to several harbor seals.

"The mothers and the adorable little ones are doing well, and the youngsters are already exploring their new home," SeaWorld said in a release.

California sea lions are a species of seal native to western coastal states, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Best known for the "barking" noise they often make, the animals are also regarded for being playful, intelligent and easy to train.

While the sea lions can't swim at birth, SeaWorld says their mothers teach them how to navigate the water for their first few days of life. They can grow to measure seven feet long and weigh up to 700 pounds, and typically live for 20 to 30 years.

SeaWorld guests can catch a glimpse of the newborn pups at the park's Pacific Point Preserve region. SeaWorld is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days this summer.

