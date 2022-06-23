SeaWorld staff mourns loss of 'extraordinary' 44-year-old dolphin, Betty

The San Antonio marine park said Betty was among the oldest known animals of her species.

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin named Betty who entertained SeaWorld San Antonio visitors for years has died of cancer.

The local marine institution announced the news Thursday afternoon, writing in a Facebook post that Betty was "one of the oldest documented animals of her species."

"Even though the outcome of that disease is inevitable, her loss does not make it any less difficult for those that loved her and formed special bonds through a lifetime of expert care and study," the post reads.

We are sad to share with our fans the recent passing of our beloved pacific white sided dolphin Betty. She was adored... Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Thursday, June 23, 2022

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, some of the dolphins tend to live beyond 40. NOAA also says the dolphins, named for their distinctive coloring and protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, tend to live off the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

"She was adored by our animal care team and by the millions of guests who delighted in seeing her in our parks," SeaWorld wrote. "She will live on in our hearts."

