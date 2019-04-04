A Bandera County man is mourning the loss of his 9-year-old dog named BG after he found his home burglarized and his dog dead in a neighbor’s yard.

Joe Bailey vividly recalled coming home from the gym on March 26 to a bloody scene. He says there was blood on his couch, blood on the floor and BG was nowhere to be found. The gruesome scene painted a picture of BG’s final moments.

"I was scared to death," Bailey said.

He said he immediately called the sheriff’s office. Bailey said the criminal ransacked his room and made off with a Samsung tablet, but his main concern was his pet. BG was a 9-year-old Shih Tzu Baily had raised since the small dog was a puppy.

Desperate for answers, he said his friend helped him search the area with a drone the next day. It’s when he found BG’s bloody body in a neighbor’s land, about 400 yards away.

"I found him in the brush, inside of a feed sack, with a bloody knife and some stuff that was taken from my house," Bailey said.

A necropsy report confirmed BG was stabbed to death. "The vet looked me in the face and said, ‘in my over 40 years of veterinary and medicine I've never seen anything like this," Bailey recalled.

He said he took BG to work with him in west Texas and, while he worked in the oil field, BG waited patiently in a trailer.

"[This is the ] worst loss that I've ever endured in my life," Bailey said. "Everybody knew him, he went with me everywhere."

Bailey believes he knows who committed the crime, but the Bandera Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the suspect until someone is arrested and formally charged.