SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three dozen dogs who were once on the kill list in San Antonio are now safe and heading to another state to find their forever homes.

But they could still use the public's help on their journeys.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is seeking sponsors for the 34 pups; $100 is needed for each one to help them fly them to safety in Arizona.

If you can sponsor a dog or help other pets at SAPA!, head to their website. Any amount will help.