San Antonio Zoo welcomes 3-year-old male Sumatran tiger 🐯

The zoo's hope is that they will eventually contribute to the "Species Survival Plan" for the endangered species through breeding.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new member of the San Antonio Zoo family!

Jeda is a 3-year-old male Sumatran tiger and having him at the zoo is "Grrr-eat news!"

"In the coming weeks, he’ll get to know his surroundings and eventually meet our resident female Sumatran tiger, The Royal Ja’Malle," the zoo posted on Facebook.

The zoo's hope is that they will eventually contribute to the "Species Survival Plan" for the endangered species through breeding. See the full Facebook post here.