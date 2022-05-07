Do you have the cutest pet ever? Enter them in this San Antonio Pets Alive! photo contest

The deadline is July 31 to enter and cast your vote.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you think you've got the cutest pet around? Now's your chance to prove it! San Antonio Pets Alive! is holding a photo contest to raise money for homeless animals in the community.

The winning pet will get to see their face on some limited-edition special label Alamo Beer Company beer cans while the owner will get a hundred of those to keep.

They will also receive a professional photo shoot and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a San Antonio Missions game next season.

