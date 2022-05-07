x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Do you have the cutest pet ever? Enter them in this San Antonio Pets Alive! photo contest

The deadline is July 31 to enter and cast your vote.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — Do you think you've got the cutest pet around? Now's your chance to prove it! San Antonio Pets Alive! is holding a photo contest to raise money for homeless animals in the community.

The winning pet will get to see their face on some limited-edition special label Alamo Beer Company beer cans while the owner will get a hundred of those to keep.

They will also receive a professional photo shoot and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a San Antonio Missions game next season.

The deadline is July 31 to enter and cast your vote.

Visit the San Antonio Pets Alive! website for more information here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement