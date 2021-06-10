San Antonio Pets Alive! joins effort to 'Empty the Shelters'

The non-profit is offering reduced adoption fees through Sunday, October 12.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the mission of San Antonio Pets Alive! to keep pets in our area from being euthanized by pulling them from other agencies. But, they can't do that unless people come and adopt them.

Now, they are using a new program to get more people into the shelters, to give a pet their forever home.

San Antonio Pets Alive! was invited to participate in the “Empty the Shelters” event.

“So, the adoption special goes Monday through Sunday, so we’re really excited,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of time to find a lot of great families for these guys, and it’s just a really exciting time.”

This is the first year San Antonio Pets Alive! is participating, but the event is put on quarterly through the Bissell pet foundation.

“It has been going on sing 2016, and really the goal is to sponsor reduced adoption fees across the country so that we can get pets adopted,” said the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Brittany Schlacter.

Through the program, SAPA! can reduce its adoption fees, which range from $75 to a $175 or higher, down to just $25 for most pets.

“This is actually our first experience working with empty the shelters.” Powell said. “We’re really excited. Bissell is just so supportive of animals and animal welfare. We’re just so excited to be working with them for this event.”

Powell said that the more they are able to use the reduced pricing to draw in adoptions, the more animals they will be able to rescue from euthanasia elsewhere.

“We are full, we’re at capacity at almost all of our locations right now,” she said. “So finding adopters and just forever families for these guys is absolutely critical so we can keep up our life-saving mission.”

The reduced adoption fees go until Sunday, October 10. Anyone interested in contributing to "Empty the Shelters" can make a donation here.