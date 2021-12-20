San Antonio Pets Alive! is celebrating this major milestone

They also sent along some cute photos, including a sweet dog in a party hat!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is celebrating its 10 anniversary! And in celebration, they are asking people to adopt, foster, volunteer or make a gift to help the animals in their care.

They told KENS 5 more than 59,000 at-risk cats and dogs have been save from the city municipal shelter, San Antonio and surrounding areas since the organization was established in 2011.

For more information about the organization and how you can get involved, click here for details.