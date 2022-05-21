'We need a miracle' | San Antonio Pets Alive! and City Municipal Shelter out of space; need fosters

"This year has been unprecedented for the amount of puppies and mom and pups we are seeing."

SAN ANTONIO — Both The City Municipal Shelter and San Antonio Pets Alive! are out of space, and need the community's help to foster/adopt.

The press release says this is an urgent matter, and they have seven families of puppies right now that need homes.

"This year has been unprecedented for the amount of puppies and mom and pups we are seeing," the press release says. "It's a very sad state of affairs when we see this many puppies and happy, friendly dogs on the list for euthanasia."

If you are able to foster a puppy or two adult animals, you can fill out an application here or email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

"We need a miracle," they said.