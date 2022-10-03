San Antonio Humane Society takes in dozens of cats and dogs after Hurricane Ian

And you can pitch in to help them.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days.

The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.

You could call it the calm before the storm. The San Antonio Humane Society expects that pretty soon it's going to be raining cats and dogs.

"Our team left really early this morning, about 6 a.m. They loaded up vehicles with crates to help transport around more than 100 dogs and cats that were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida," said San Antonio Humane Society spokesperson Luci Almanza

The shelter couldn't take any animals in Monday because much of the staff was on the road to meet them at the Texas-Louisiana border

"It's all hands on deck," Almanza said. "We have our shelter staff and volunteers have been working around the clock all weekend."

Here at home, volunteers spent the weekend preparing enclosures for their furry visitors. Inside them await a meal and a safe, dry place to sleep.

"Most likely they're going to come in scared and anxious from the long road trip," Almanza said. "We're looking at about a 10-hour road trip that they've already endured."

Almanza said that while they still need to help pets in San Antonio, they couldn't turn their backs on these animals either.

"We just got the call, we couldn't say no," she said. "It's a big rescue, (a) lifesaving mission. We knew what we had to do."

She says they are taking steps to accommodate the deluge of new animals.

"We're housing even four dogs per kennel to create more space," Almanza said. "I think that will allow us to bring in those pets that are in need."

Once the animals are in , they'll have to be evaluated and may need shots or surgeries, so it could be a few days or even weeks before they are ready to be adopted out. For now, people can help by donating money or supplies to the humane society.