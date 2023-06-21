'Wildlife are in dire need of water': Extreme heat could be driving recent bobcat sightings in Shavano Park

A local biologist says bobcats live all over San Antonio. But until recently, they usually prowl unnoticed.

SAN ANTONIO — Recent bobcat sightings in Shavano Park are creating a buzz, with residents sharing footage of the animals online while expressing everything from fascination to concern.

Judit Green, a local biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), says bobcats are all over San Antonio. However, they often prowl unnoticed.

“Bobcats in nature are very illusive,” said Green. “They tend to be very shy. They are one of our top predators along with coyotes, but coyotes tend to be a lot more ‘out in the open.’ Bobcats really don’t like to be around people, but they are in urban areas keeping our prey species in check.”

Green says bobcats are typically most active during dawn and dusk. She believes the extreme heat or urban development could be driving the sightings.

“Because wildlife are in dire need of water, just like we are,” Green said.

On Saturday, a woman posted this photo on Nextdoor, believing the wildcat was a mountain lion.

A Shavano Park resident sent KENS 5 the following video. He believes it’s the same animal that visited his backyard in broad daylight on June 15.

Green confirmed the cat in the video is a bobcat.

“Oftentimes, people will see a bobcat and think it’s a mountain lion. That’s very common,” said Green. “I will tell you in the past 28 years, we have only had two confirmed mountain lion sightings.”

Green encourages people to report wildcat sightings to TPWD.

People can also help wildlife get through this extreme heat... though not by setting out food.

“Feeding is not something that we recommend ever,” said Green. “However, placing shallow water somewhere on your property, especially somewhere remote and away from the home or human activity, that’s really ideal if you want to provide some water during these really serious drought periods.

"But you definitely don’t want wildlife to associate people with that water source, so put it out and try not to linger.”

