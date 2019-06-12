SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo community says it's in mourning after the death of Bernadette, a 28-year-old spectacled bear who called the Alamo City home for nearly three decades and was "one of the first animals guests encountered upon entering the zoo."

In a Thursday evening Facebook post, zoo officials said staff and veterinarians were forced to euthanized Bernadette, or "Bernie," after "her health had declined to a point where it was compromising her quality of life." According to the post, she arrived at the zoo in 1992, and actually lived eight years beyond her expected lifespan.

"Bernie was a dearly-loved member of our San Antonio Zoo family who inspired visitors and staff alike," zoo President Tim Morrow is quoted as saying in the Facebook post.