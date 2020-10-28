Ear-less cat rescued in San Antonio searching for new family

Just look at those eyes!

SAN ANTONIO — A young kitten that San Antonio Humane Society staff have named "Gunner" is searching for a loving family to take him in this holiday season.

According to SAHS officials, Gunner was discovered in September without his ears and tail; it's suspected that someone "purposely cut them off" before abandoning him.

At the humane society, staff cleaned his wounds and gave him laser therapy before a foster family continued his recovery. Now, Gunner is "doing much better and is ready to find his purr-fect home."