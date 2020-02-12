Giving Tuesday: Become 'Fiesta Famous' with the San Antonio Humane Society

Help raise money for the local animal shelter, and perhaps your pooch will be coronated too.

SAN ANTONIO — Is your dog ready to take the crown? The San Antonio Humane Society is asking you to take part in El Rey Fido 2021 this #GivingTuesday.

El Rey Fido began in 2002 as a spin on the Fiesta Royalty title of a similar name, Rey Feo. Since then, the annual fundraising competition has raised tens of thousands of dollars each year for the animal shelter.

So, who will be El Rey Fido XIX? The top fundraising dog will be bestowed the honor of the crown. The four runners-up will also join the Royal Court. Their titles include: Prince/Princess of the Water Bowl, Duke/Duchess of the Squeaky Toy, Duke/Duchess of the Puppy Paws and Knight/Maiden of the Regal Kennel.

Supporting homeless pets in need leads to recognition at the official Fiesta event, SAHS’s El Rey Fido Coronation in April of 2021. The coronation is set to be held at the historic Sheraton Gunter Hotel Crystal Ball Room. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Well-behaved dogs accompanied by their owners are welcome to attend and festive attire is encouraged!

Online and in-person donations must be made and at the SAHS (4804 Fredericksburg Rd) by 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.