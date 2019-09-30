SAN ANTONIO — An avid runner is alerting people to be vigilant after encountering a venomous snake at McAllister Park.

Nick Alexander is familiar with the various terrain McAllister Park offers. He’s run the various trails the last 3 to 4 years, but last week, he came across a snake he’s never seen.

"We were running, heard a noise on the ground and we looked behind us and there was a (Texas) coral snake," he said. He said the snake was about 3 to 4 feet away from him and another runner.

Texas coral snakes are extremely shy and non-aggressive, but can be dangerous.

"It had the traditional, 'red touches yellow you're a dead fellow,'" Alexander said.

KENS 5 found out after a quick trip around the park, Michael Whitney, another park visitor, spotted a coral snake on another trail while riding his bike last week. “The snake was crossing in the path," he said.

Texas is home to four kinds of venomous snakes: coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins) and rattlesnakes.

On average, 1 to 2 people in Texas die each year from venomous snakebites, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

RELATED: Pit bull puppy dies of snake bites while protecting kids in Florida

RELATED: Rattlesnake vaccine likely saved dog's life after it was bitten in eye

RELATED: Texas snake expert gives tips as serpent sightings are expected to rise

RELATED: S-s-scary video shows snake ringing doorbell at Texas home

Alexander said he captured the snake on camera to prove deadly snakes live at the park and to remind people to be aware of their surroundings. "As much as you can be vigilant, be aware...these dangers are present,” he said. “You don't want to get too close if you do see them."

Many families and explorers visit McAllister Park for the various trails, soccer fields, play and picnic areas.

For snake-safety, visit the TPWD website.