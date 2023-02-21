Ruby the retired Maine K9 dies at 12

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife shared the news Tuesday evening.

MAINE, USA — A retired Maine K9 named Ruby has died at the age of 12, officials announced Tuesday evening.

It is with great sorrow that we inform you that retired Maine Warden Service K9 Ruby passed away in the comfort of her... Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Ruby died in the comfort of her home, officials said.

"K9 Ruby had a decorated ten-year career working with Cpl. Dave Chabot, which included over 24 human search and rescue finds and numerous evidence finds in fish and wildlife investigations leading to criminal prosecutions," the post stated.

The K9 also helped by finding evidence in a number of homicide and shooting cases.

Ruby's family remarked the dog lived a full life and enjoyed every moment of her retirement.

"We'll miss you, Ruby!" the department said.