New addition at the Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo shared with the world Thursday pictures of their newest addition, a red panda.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is welcoming a new furry friend to their family, and the world got to see pictures in the announcement it made to its Facebook page Thursday.

A new red panda named Mogwai made his cute debut, and the zoo was happy to share details on the new little guys addition to their family. He is a year and a half, and he came from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado.

The panda's move was due to recommendations from the Species Survival plan for red pandas from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums. The Buffalo Zoo also due to recommendation relocated their red panda Scout to the Pueblo Zoo so he could potentially be paired with a female.

The Buffalo Zoo hopes in a year that their new addition Mogwai will get to have a female join him. Until then though guests can find him in the red panda habitat sleeping in a tree or above the glass in the viewing window.

The Buffalo Zoo also encourages people to celebrate international red panda day on Saturday by coming to visit Mogwai.

