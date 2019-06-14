CAPE COD, Mass. — A Cape Cod restaurant says someone brought in a blue lobster that was caught in the Atlantic Ocean, and it's inviting customers to come to see the rare crustacean.

KSDK says Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar will donate the lobster to the St. Louis Aquarium in honor of the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup over the Boston Bruins.

"We are thrilled that Arnold's thought of St. Louis and that we will be able to move the lobster to a safe, new environment," said aquarium curator Aaron Sprowl in a release on Friday. "We will be arranging to pick it up and will work on creating an exhibit that will allow our visitors to view and learn about this very rare animal."

According to BBC News, nobody is really sure how rare blue lobsters are. However, an expert at the University of Maine told the news organization lobster researchers "guess" the probability of a creature having that coloring is approximately one in two million.

