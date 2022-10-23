The snake was last seen at a townhome community on Briar Forest Drive.

HOUSTON — A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

A nearly 12-foot-long python hasn't been seen since last week and it has residents on edge.

The post on a neighborhood page said the snake hadn’t been found. It was last seen at a townhome community on Briar Forest Drive.

"It’s been a week ... I mean nobody has seen it,” Veronica Heredia said.

“Snakes are scary, at least to me ... pythons anyway,” Clayton Lee said.

Lee said board members alerted homeowners of the snake sighting last week.

“I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake then put snake repellant on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights," Lee said.

He said the unsuccessful efforts have some on edge.

"A lot of people are kind of upset about what’s possible. I was afraid for my 19-year-old kitty Dillon," Lee said.

Nic Louie, the owner of Houston Underground Animals, said the snake is a carpet python.

"This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released,” Louie said.

Louie said the non-venomous snakes aren’t aggressive in nature. Still, he suggests anyone who spots the snake to contact a professional.

"It's been free, it’s been out of the cage, if you're just a regular person, I would not suggest going and grabbing it," Louie said.

He said neighbors should be mindful of small pets.

"You got to realize it's a pet, it’s used to people just putting food in front of it. So, if it's sitting there, someone’s pet runs in front, it's going to think it's food, but it’s not mean. It's just going to be hungry and think someone’s feeding it," Louie said.

People in the community hope the scaly, slithery unwanted new neighbor turns up soon.

"We never know if it’s hiding somewhere or if it's already gone,” Heredia said.