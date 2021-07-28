Puppy found with burn injury now ready for adoption

Phoenix could be your fur-ever friend!

SAN ANTONIO — A 5-month-old Retriever who was burned from what may have been a hot water hose is now ready for adoption.

The San Antonio Humane Society shared photos and videos of the little guy after he received medical treatment. His name is Phoenix and the staff says they adore him.

They described how Phoenix was given wound balm over the entire injury twice a day. He also had laser therapy performed twice a week to accelerate his healing and reduce his pain.

Warning: Some may find the video of Phoenix's burns disturbing | Credit: San Antonio Humane Society

"He quickly became a staff favorite, especially when he was seen wearing his doggy goggles! Phoenix is now feeling much better, slowly perking up and letting us see the incredibly sweet and loving boy that he is," said the Humane Society.

They described how Phoenix came in so scared, but is now a big love bug who just wants attention. He even loves to put his paws on your shoulders and flash his big smile!

"He loves his belly rubs and is now starting to get into toys! He’s also starting to become a dancer with our volunteers. He definitely enjoys showing off his sporty protective shirts that shield his burn areas. And treats?? Oh YEAH – he definitely likes those," said the Humane Society.

They also said his story is a reminder to check the temperature of your water hose if you're thinking of using it to cool or bathe your dog this summer.

The Humane Society said, "If the water hose is left under the Texas hot sun, the water will come out too hot! Again, that’s what we believe caused Phoenix’s burn."

After two weeks of treatment, Phoenix is ready for his new home. You can find him at 4804 Fredericksburg Road. They are open between noon and 7 p.m. every day. Click here for more information.