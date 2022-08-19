The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center shared the story of Oscar on social media Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy that was recently found in a trash can now has his “furever” home.

The shelter says a City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard Oscar’s cries for help. Oscar was abandoned and sitting at the bottom of a trash can.

Deputy Jones with the Franklin County Department of Animal Care and Control took Oscar to the dog shelter where he received medical care.

The shelter says Oscar was adopted recently during one of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ events.

10 week old Oscar, who was recently rescued by Deputy Jones with the Franklin County Department of Animal Care and... Posted by Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center on Friday, August 19, 2022

“While Oscar cannot thank you himself, we can," the shelter wrote. "We are forever grateful for our Community’s ongoing support in helping animals in need and for speaking up for those without a voice."

The shelter says thousands of homeless animals like Oscar are now living better and healthier lives because of the generosity and compassion show by the community.