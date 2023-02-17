Pony stirring up trouble (and cuteness) in Beacon Hill

Jaunito the pony does have a family, but while he was roaming around... he was offered some lunch by an officer.

SAN ANTONIO — Juanito the pony was stirring up quite the attention in Beacon Hill Friday morning, according to a post from the City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services.

After seeing the cute animal, a family corralled the pony into their yard and called officials for help. While ACS was on their way, San Antonio Police made contact with the pony and gave him some lunch.

ACS said Juanito does have a family, but they couldn't be located so Juanito was taken back to ACS for the time being.

ACS says that while horses are allowed in the city with the correct permits, they aren't put up for adoption. So, Juanito will be staying at ACS until he is reunited with his family or an approved rescue is found.

If you know who Juanito belongs to, tell the owners they can visit ACS between 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to be reunited.