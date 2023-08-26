More than 80 dogs seized in Pearland after several allegedly found left outside with no shade, water

The Pearland Animal Shelter is asking for the public's help finding foster homes and forever homes for the approximately 85 dogs taken from the home.

PEARLAND, Texas — Around 85 dogs were seized from an owner in Pearland Friday after animal control said they found several dogs left outside in a backyard with no shade and no water.

Authorities said animal control was dispatched around 9:50 a.m. on a call about three dogs running around near Lily Canyon Lane in the Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood. After capturing one of the dogs, officers spoke with neighbors and were able to find out where the dogs got loose from.

Animal Control was able to contact the dogs' owner by phone before finding the dogs that had been left outside. The Pearland Police Department took over the investigation at this point and obtained a civil seizure warrant for all animals at the residence.

The Pearland Animal Shelter is asking for the public's help finding foster homes and forever homes for the approximately 85 dogs taken from the home.

It's unclear whether charges will be filed. As of Saturday, the case was still under investigation.