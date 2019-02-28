SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services is helping out another round of dogs in need. The same day they rescued 23 dogs in ‘deplorable’ condition, ACS says an owner surrendered nearly a dozen dogs with their puppies.

ACS says Tuesday, a man who had more than 40 animals on his property on Dullye Avenue surrendered the dogs. An ACS spokesperson said animal officers were working with him for some time. He made the decision to give them up for better care. The same day, officers rescued 23 dogs at a home on the northeast side. They were found in a home with urine and feces. The animals were even covered in the waste. The owner, in this case, was taken into custody.

“It's unfortunate. Lots of the puppies were outside. Their body condition can go from good to bad quickly. Just because they're puppies,” said Aimee Decontreras, ACS officer. “It’s always a sad situation to see. However, the result is getting the animal out and for us, being able to get that animal into an adoptable home.”

The dogs that were surrendered from the home on Dullye Avenue are now in the care of the San Antonio Humane Society. Some of the dogs were pregnant, while others had just given birth. An S.A. Humane Society spokesperson said none of the animals at the man’s home were neutered or spayed. ACS and the humane society offers assistance for owners.

“We do offer low-cost wellness clinics. They can come in and get vaccines, microchip for a reduced price. There are options out there. If you're definitely realizing that I can't do it, please reach out,” said Felicia Nino, San Antonio Humane Society spokesperson.

Some of the dogs are up for adoption. As for the puppies, they will not be up for adoption until another 8-10 weeks.