Owner searching for missing Raven who took off before educational show at San Antonio Zoo

The Raven is from Bastrop and his name is Hoogin.

SAN ANTONIO — Danielle Dupont with Wildlife Revealed is searching for her missing black Raven named Hoogin.

The Raven is part of an educational show for Wildlife Revealed. They were doing a show at the San Antonio Zoo for the newly opened Dragon Forest.

KENS 5 reached out to Dupont who said Hoogin became startled right before the show began because he's not used to the San Antonio area. Although his owners allow him to fly freely, he wasn't able to find his way back after he took off, as he is from Bastrop.

Dupont told us this little guy is spoiled! He normally sleeps in a large mew at home and is a "good boy." He can even say several phrases such as "hello, what, you're a good boy, want some water and come on."

He went missing on Friday but was last seen at La Tuna Icehouse & Grill. He reportedly showed up to the restaurant and literally asked an employee for some water.

Dupont believes he may still be in that area, and they don't believe he could have gotten very far.

"He'll be okay. But I'll be nervous about him until he gets home," said Dupont.

See the original Facebook post here asking for the community's help in locating him: