San Antonio conservancy looking after injured owl after it was rescued by firefighters

The bird was entangled in kite string in a tree before some human neighbors called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A Great Horned Owl is fighting for its life after a harrowing rescue by San Antonio firefighters.

The big bird needed help a few days ago after it got into trouble at the top of a tall tree in the Alamo City. The nighttime hunter ended up trapped, upside down and crying for help.

Some neighbors called the city's fire department, which showed up with a ladder truck and brought the bird back to earth.

Trained staff from a local raptor rehabilitation group took over from there. The owl is now at Last Chance Forever, a birds of prey conservancy. They are letting the owl rest up and recover before seeing if it will be strong enough to survive surgery to repair its injuries, caused by kite string left hanging in the tree.