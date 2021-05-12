Read all about it! Old newspaper donations needed to help rescue birds

If you have newspapers headed for the recycling bin, this organization would love to have them instead so they can save more birds of prey.

SAN ANTONIO — Don’t call this a bird-brained idea! If you have old newspapers on the way to the recycling bin, a local group that saves birds of prey says please consider helping them out instead.

Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy group helps put injured falcons, hawks, owls and eagles back into the wild. But getting the birds healthy enough for release is a long process and while the birds are being cared for, they need safe, clean cages.

That’s why the birds at the sanctuary need old newspapers. The paper is used as free, safe, disposable liners so the cleanup is easier for the people who do the hands-on work.

“We’re receiving upwards of 60 to 80 juvenile birds that are coming into our center so we have a big, big rush in the spring where we have lots of birds in our hospital, each in their own separate box like a nest and each of those boxes have newspaper in there that we pull daily to help keep them clean,” Ian Joplin of Last Chance Forever said.

The rescue facility is near the airport off Wurzbach Parkway, but the group is asking people to call first before coming by with newspaper donations because there is a ton of road construction in the area and they will have to explain how to get there. Also, they don’t want people showing up when nobody is there. Call (210) 499-4080 to set up a time.