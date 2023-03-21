North Carolina Aquariums needs your help naming baby otters

The aquarium said its latest trio of Asian small-clawed otter pups are growing up fast and they're ready to give them names.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Aquariums is inviting the public to help name its two newest otter pups!

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOUR CHOICE: FRIDAY, MARCH 24 AT NOON

Aquarium volunteers came up with great names for the three pups based on their native habitat.

Mazu (Chinese goddess of sailors and travelers) Indus (River in India) Lu (From the Buddhist practice originating in China) Gemma (gem and precious stone) Kai (sea, shell, warrior) Ren (purity, lotus, perfection) Tala ( In Tagalog mythology, Tala is the goddess of stars) Alon (Tagalog for wave) Bayani ( Popular Tagalog name for males, meaning the hero) Rani (queen) Lei (strong, masculine) Aki (bright hope) Li (Chinese name for strength or pretty) Ryu (Asian name meaning dragon)

Bo (Chinese name meaning precious)

Click here to vote on the aquarium's website.

