LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is a new furry face on the University of Kentucky campus.

Hudson, a Labrador Retriever, is the University of Kentucky Police Department’s new K-9.

Be on the lookout for him around the UK campus.

The police department announced in April they would be growing by four paws. The department says Hudson is working with one of their patrol officers. Hudson is expected to go on certain patrol calls.

