NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — With the number of dogs and cats coming into the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area far greater than the number being adopted out, the shelter says it is in dire need of forever homes to put its pets.

“Oh gosh, we have a full house,” Judy Knight said.

Knight has been a volunteer at the facility for five years. She said in recent days, they had hallways with kennels stacked with dogs and cats.

“I swear to you: (We) get 20 out and 19 in,” she said. “It’s that kind of a deal.”

KENS 5

According to Knight, the HSNBA has taken in 3,126 animals since January. They adopted out 1,121 pets in that same window. The facility has 372 animals in-house now, a number that Knight said means the shelter is at over-capacity.

The staff and volunteers move animals to other shelters and rescues that have room. The HSNBA reduced adoptions to $25, a price which includes a microchip, spay and neutering. Even so, the adoption rate is still slower than animals coming in.

“To see them come in and get adopted, you just don’t know what that does to your heart,” Knight said.

RELATED: Mean chimpanzee reportedly running amok in Santa Fe

RELATED: Report: 220 dogs, 50 cats in Bahamas animal shelter killed in Dorian flood

HSNBA Executive Director Sarah Hammond said her facility is dancing with inhumane overcrowding.

“Last month, we saved 97% of the dogs entering our facility. But the first two weeks of September are killing us,” Hammond said.

KENS 5

Hammond also said she is working on the dreaded "list" of less-adoptable dogs.

Robert Fullerton meandered in with his family Saturday. They have rescue pets at home, but ever since their longtime cat died, his 9-year-old daughter has been working him for a kitten.

“So, for about a year. Every day,” he said.

Fullerton's family was supposed to come the HSNBA’s Barking Lot event. Instead, his family upped the pressure to adopt a kitten named Pebbles.

“We were just going to look at the cats,” said Linda, Robert's wife. “Yeah, but we kind of fell in love with that one.”

Gabby Fullerton puts on her sad face to persuade her father to adopt a kitten.

KENS 5

Gabby, their daughter, used her best pitiful face with her San Antonio Firefighter dad. She even reminded him her birthday was right around the corner.

Fullerton gave in. His daughter started crying tears of joy.

Knight would love to see more adoptions like the Fullerton. So far, that is not their reality.

“It’s tough,” She said.