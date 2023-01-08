New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo

The adorable new resident, a white-cheeked Gibbon, will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins, humans!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!

The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo.

The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins, humans! The zoo said that just like humans, gibbons form long-term monogamous relationships and often stay together for life.

You can check out the adorable new baby near the front of the zoo in the Asian Forest area.

“Happy New Year,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “This little addition plays a big role in conserving this incredible species. I encourage everyone to stop by and visit the new parents and baby and give them a WOOP – you might get one back!”

Gibbons spend the majority of their lives up in the trees and can travel up to 35 miles an hour, swinging up to 50 feet in a single leap.

They have loud, musical voices and often sing complex, unique songs with their families led by the females.

Experts say that habitat loss due to human conflict is the primary threat to the species.

Plan a trip to the zoo and welcome this cute little baby to our world.

