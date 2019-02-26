SAN ANTONIO — One home with 23 dogs living inside it. That's the mess animal care officers found on the northeast side. They rescued the animals this afternoon after getting several calls from concerned neighbors. Officials say the dogs were in deplorable conditions.

"We had some with some health problems that we could see right off the bat. We are going to evaluate that more, have the vets look at those," said Aimee DeContreras with San Antonio Animal Care Services. "The living conditions, however, were horrendous. There was a lot of urine and feces in the house, on the floors and all over the animals."

The homeowner is facing animal cruelty charges.