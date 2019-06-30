OAK GROVE, Ore — UPDATE: Xena was found and reunited with his grateful owner late Saturday night, according to authorities. The dog was in good health. She was found by a person and his roommates, who took the dog in after finding her. The person called police as soon as he saw reports that someone was looking for the dog.

A Milwaukie man is asking for help in finding his missing service dog, that he calls his better half, after she ran away from him while on a walk Saturday night.

Larry Capri said he walks his dog, Xena, a long-haired German Shepherd, multiple times a day.

It's their ritual to come to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church on 14700 SE Rupert Dr and play in the open field behind it. The field is mostly fenced off and Larry said he let her off-leash on Saturday, so she could run around and feel like a normal dog for a bit.

That's when she darted off.

He says he took off her collar when they got to the field, but fortunately, she is chipped and registered with Multnomah County.

He went around the Oak Grove neighborhood for hours looking for her with no luck.

Larry is considered disabled – he is partially blind and paralyzed from a stroke. Xena is the reason he's able to get around, his vision is worse at night, which made looking for Xena more difficult.



"I just don't see well enough, so I have her with me everywhere I go planes, trains, buses, everywhere,” he said. “So, I need her. She's part of my life and I know she's lost because that dog does not leave my side. And without her it's gonna be one hell of a journey, that's all I can say, it's not a journey I wanna do alone.”

Larry said he’s really concerned because the 2-year-old pup has a pancreatic disorder and needs medication and food every day.



Xena is about 70 pounds,a long-haired German Shepard with tan and black coloring.



If you've seen Xena or know where she is please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.