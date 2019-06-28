SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is welcoming a new member to its marine family, and according to officials, they're expecting even more as the summer goes on.

While it has yet to be named, SeaWorld says a sea lion pup born in mid-June appears to be in good health, as does its 4-year-old mother, Rachel. Below is an adorable photo with the two of them.

Courtesy / SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld says a new sea lion pup's first few days of life are "crucial to long-term survival," but it's so far so good.

"These births at SeaWorld (provide) the opportunity to learn about sea lions and other marine animals, gaining valuable knowledge and allowing it to provide world-class animal care," a press release states.

Cheers to Rachel and her new pup!