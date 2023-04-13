x
Feathered footrace | Escaped emu home safe after leading community on 20-mile chase

MeeMoo the emu was scared of logging behind his house so he jumped a 7-foot fence to escape, his owner, Harry McKinney, said.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — An emu escapee is home safe after an exciting escapade around Harriman on Wednesday. 

The flightless bird gained internet fame when he led the Harriman Police Department and people all over Roane County on a roughly 20-mile chase, according to McKinney's Facebook post. MeeMoo, at times, was moving at 40 miles per hour. 

McKinney said he was worried about MeeMoo's feet on the concrete.

He said Harriman Police surrounded MeeMoo near downtown so he, with the help of some friends, could wrangle the wayward emu into a truck. 

In a Facebook post, McKinney thanked everyone who helped bring MeeMoo home and that his fence is getting taller today.

In another Facebook post on Thursday, McKinney said MeeMoo escaped the reinforced fence, but he was back home in an hour.

